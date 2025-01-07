Thousand Oaks man accused of killing his girlfriend in a hotel room, then alerting authorities

The body of a woman was found at the Palm Garden Hotel in Thousand Oaks on Monday night, officials said.

A Thousand Oaks man was taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, according to sheriff’s officials, who said that, after the slaying, the suspect called law enforcement and confessed to his crime.

The 31-year-old suspect called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office around 10:47 p.m. and said he had just killed his girlfriend in their hotel room, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies rushed to the Palm Garden Hotel in Thousand Oaks. The Sheriff’s Office said the caller had also said he felt suicidal.

Upon entry to the hotel room, police found a 24-year-old woman lying dead with evidence of recent injuries. No details were offered on the extent or type of injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

The department asked anyone with information pertaining to the incident to contact Det. Christopher Vorzimer at (805) 384-4731 or Det. Nicole Grover at (805) 384-4722.