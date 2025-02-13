SoCal rainstorm: All the evacuation orders and warnings

Workes with the Los Angeles County Public Works Department check on mud and debris flows in Altadena.

With rains pounding Southern California, there are both mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings.

Evacuation maps may be found here and here.

Los Angeles County

Pacific Palisades: There were 106 homes under mandatory evacuation order. The area will be limited to only residents through 2 p.m. Friday. Contractors with passes will not be allowed entry. Evacuation warnings were issued for the Getty Villa area, a portion of the Highlands neighborhood near the burned area, the northern section of the Bienveneda Avenue area, a northern section of Temescal Canyon Road, the northern edge of Marinette Road and Oracle Place, and the area around Will Rogers State Park Road, including Villa Woods Drive and Villa Grove Drive.

Brentwood: A warning was issued for Mandeville Canyon Road north of Tanners Road.

Malibu: An evacuation warning was in place for roughly the eastern half of Malibu, from the eastern edge of the city to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Road, near Bayshore Drive. The warning area includes the Malibu Civic Center and Pepperdine University. Pepperdine shifted to remote classes on Thursday and will continue with remote instruction on Friday. The university said Thursday that consulting engineers said the Malibu campus had a “low risk of challenges from debris flow” and that an evacuation order for Pepperdine would be “highly unlikely.”

Sunset Mesa: The unincorporated area, sandwiched between Malibu and Pacific Palisades just north of Pacific Coast Highway, is under an evacuation warning.

Hollywood and Hollywood Hills West: Nine homes are under a mandatory evacuation order. Warnings are also in effect around the Sunset fire burn zone around Runyon Canyon, including the northernmost blocks of North Vista Street and North Curson Avenue.

Sylmar: Four homes are under a mandatory evacuation order. Evacuation warnings were in effect for a portion of the western edge of Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

Sierra Madre: Northern areas of Sierra Madre are under an evacuation order.

Calabasas: Warnings were in effect in the Malibu Canyon and Alizia Canyon neighborhoods.

Altadena: Warnings were issued for northern areas of Altadena adjacent to the San Gabriel Mountains.

Kinneloa Mesa: The neighborhood is under an evacuation warning.

Pasadena: A northeastern neighborhood is under a warning, including the northern few blocks of Hastings Ranch Road and Park Vista Drive.

San Gabriel Mountains: Areas between East Fork Road and Shoemaker Canyon Road along the San Gabriel River are under a warning.

Arcadia: The northernmost section of the city is under an evacuation warning.

Ventura County

Unincorporated Camarillo: Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents in the unincorporated neighborhoods north of Camarillo’s city limits.

Orange County

Officials in Orange County issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas in Trabuco Creek including the RC Airport, fire station, campground/park and school, Bell Canyon including Starr Ranch and Hot Springs Canyon including Lazy-W Ranch because of the risk of debris flows near the Airport fire burn scar.

Voluntary evacuations remain in place for Long Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

San Bernardino County

Evacuation warnings were issued for the unincorporated communities of Mount Baldy Village and Wrightwood, as well as some northern and eastern neighborhoods of the city of Highland.

Santa Barbara County

The county issued an evacuation order for portions of the area in and around the burn zone of the Lake fire in the mountains north of Los Olivos. An evacuation warning was in effect for a wider area.

