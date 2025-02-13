Man suspected of starting four separate fires in Santa Monica is arrested, police say

An arson suspect was arrested on suspicion of starting four separate fires across the city of Santa Monica earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Marco Antonio Rubio, 36, is accused of the spate of fires that began around 1 p.m. on Sunday with the use of a lighter and an aerosol can to set them, Santa Monica police said in a news release . No one was injured in the incidents.

Police said Rubio is alleged to have lighted a discarded pillow and some cardboard in the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue, ignited a discarded mattress on 16th Street and Michigan Avenue, set fire to a net on a little league batting cage at Memorial Park and also a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th Street.

Investigators located the suspect using aerial drone technology, police said.

Rubio was previously charged with resisting arrest in California, and with resisting arrest, domestic violence and assault-related crimes in Texas. Rubio acted alone in the Santa Monica fire incidents and had no prior arson-related offenses, Lt. Lewis Gilmour said.

“The swift and coordinated response by our Police and Fire Departments highlights our commitment to ensuring the safety of Santa Monica residents,” Police Chief Ramon Batista said in the news release. “Through teamwork and advanced technology, we quickly identified the suspect and prevented further harm.”

Rubio’s arrest comes after several makeshift fires erupted around Los Angeles County in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

Police encourage residents to report any suspicious behavior immediately.