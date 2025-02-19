Authorities look for person with gas can after two fires reported in Chinatown

Two fires were reported within 15 minutes and a block of each other in Los Angeles’s Chinatown neighborhood Wednesday morning where authorities said they were investigating reports of a person walking around with a gas can.

Both fires were reported on North Broadway shortly before 2 a.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.

The first fire was put out in 14 minutes and was contained to the outside of a two-story building at the Chinese restaurant Broadway Cuisine at 913 North Broadway. Police officers also responded to the scene after receiving a report of a person walking with a gas can, said LAPD officer David Cuellar.

However, no one was found when officers arrived, he said.

The second fire was reported at 2:15 a.m. at the Hong Ning grocery store at 827 North Broadway. That fire was put out in nine minutes, according to the LAFD. Police responded to that fire shortly after 3 a.m. but were unable to locate a suspect.

The cause into each fire is ongoing and no description of a suspect was immediately available.