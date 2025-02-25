Scammers towed Eaton fire victims’ cars, held them hostage for cash, authorities say

Authorities are urging Eaton fire victims to come forward if they fell victim to a car-towing scam.

Scammers are suspected of preying upon vulnerable Eaton fire victims by fraudulently towing their cars during the initial days of the devastating blaze and then demanding excessive fees to retrieve them, authorities said.

On Monday, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement urging any Altadena residents who were contacted by a tow company under suspicious circumstances to report their experience to the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force.

“I find it disgusting that these fraudulent tow operators exploited fire survivors during their time of distress,” Barger said. “Those behind this abhorrent scheme must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

From Jan. 7 to 10, tow truck operators falsely claimed to be contracted by Altadena officials, according to a news release issued by Barger’s office. They would then tow cars to undisclosed locations and charge high fees to return them to their owners.

Victims were often asked to provide a photo of their driver’s license to the tow truck bandits. Some of these vehicles were stored in Riverside or San Bernardino counties, authorities said.

Last week, the California Department of Insurance issued a public service announcement about an increase in vehicle hostage scams involving tow truck companies targeting drivers in car accidents.

These scammers typically show up immediately after a collision occurs and offer to help the driver by towing their vehicle to a particular body shop, according to the department. Then, the body shop forces the driver to pay a large amount of money, usually not covered by insurance, to get the vehicle back.

Common red flags to look out for is a tow truck showing up within minutes of an accident; the driver insisting on bringing the car to a specific body shop; the driver asking you to sign documents; and the driver requesting a ride share on your behalf.

“This type of scam is preying on drivers at their most vulnerable moments — immediately after an accident — when they should be focused on their safety and next steps, not fighting to get their vehicle back,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a statement. “Our department is committed to protecting Californians from fraud, and this PSA is an important step in ensuring drivers know the warning signs and how to protect themselves.”

An investigation into a tow truck scam ring recently resulted in charges against 16 Southern California residents. This ring is accused of engaging in multiple schemes, including creating fraudulent insurance claims to illegally collect more than $200,000, holding vehicles hostage and purposely causing a collision.

Members of the same ring were previously charged in a similar scheme involving vehicles towed under false pretenses and brought to a body shop in San Bernardino County.

Eaton fire survivors who believe they were targeted by tow truck bandits are asked to contact Sgt. Regina Garay of the Inland Empire Auto Insurance Fraud Task Force at (909) 919-2242.

Other tow truck victims can contact the state Department of Insurance for assistance at (800) 927-4357.