California

Rain, cooler temperatures return to L.A. area: What you need to know

A partially flooded Pacific Coast Highway
Pacific Coast Highway is partially flooded earlier this month.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Several cold, wet storms are expected to return to Southern California beginning this week after several days of warm conditions.

Forecasters say below-average temperatures are likely to linger into mid-March.

“We’re going to be really right back in winter here the next couple of days with two or three pretty cold low-pressure systems coming,” said Mike Wofford, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “It’s going to be a pretty dramatic change.”

The National Weather Service said Southern California could see a chance of rain beginning Saturday, with the Los Angeles area getting its best shot Sunday and into Monday. Totals will be modest, topping out at a half-inch.

Another round of light rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday.

The cooler temperatures come after a heat wave earlier this week.

Downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach both hit a toasty 88 degrees Thursday, breaking the respective 86- and 84-degree records set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

