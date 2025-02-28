Rain, cooler temperatures return to L.A. area: What you need to know

Several cold, wet storms are expected to return to Southern California beginning this week after several days of warm conditions.

Forecasters say below-average temperatures are likely to linger into mid-March.

“We’re going to be really right back in winter here the next couple of days with two or three pretty cold low-pressure systems coming,” said Mike Wofford, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “It’s going to be a pretty dramatic change.”

Big move from warm and dry today to chances of rain starting tomorrow night. Here are the latest details for the 7 days ahead... #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/ufKs6HfXNl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 27, 2025

The National Weather Service said Southern California could see a chance of rain beginning Saturday, with the Los Angeles area getting its best shot Sunday and into Monday. Totals will be modest, topping out at a half-inch.

Another round of light rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday.

The cooler temperatures come after a heat wave earlier this week.

Downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach both hit a toasty 88 degrees Thursday, breaking the respective 86- and 84-degree records set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.