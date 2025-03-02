Advertisement
Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed indefinitely after rain, fire damage, Caltrans says

Crews work above a large boulder.
Utility crews must reroute a main water line and underground electric lines under Topanga Canyon Boulevard. There is no timeline for reopening the road, Caltrans said.
(Caltrans)
By Sandra McDonaldStaff Writer 

Topanga Canyon Boulevard will remain closed for public safety concerns while crews work to repair damage from the Palisades fire and recent rain, the California Department of Transportation said.

Video from mid-February released by Caltrans shows the State Road 27 between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive completely covered in mud, rock and debris prior to excavation. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to a community update released last week. Caltrans did not outline alternative routes for motorists.

Along with impending repairs made after the fire and recent debris flows, Caltrans found and destroyed a massive boulder — roughly the size of an RV — that sat precariously above the road near a power line, the release said.

Utility crews must reroute a main water line and underground electric lines under the road. Before the rain, workers found more than 20 locations along Topanga Canyon Boulevard that required debris flow barriers and culvert replacements, along with other safety measures like rockfall cable mesh.

“We recognize the critical role these corridors play in the clean-up and recovery efforts for the residents and the public. The decision to reopen lanes must be a joint decision from all parties with a specific plan in place and with safety as the top consideration,” Caltrans said.

The department said it would look into options for limited, escorted access to the area as repairs continue.

Sandra McDonald

