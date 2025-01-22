These 28 hiking trails burned in the Palisades fire

A bulldozer cuts containment lines above homes in Mandeville Canyon to prevent more damage from the Palisade fireon Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Encino. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Since the Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7, it has burned almost 24,000 acres through Pacific Palisades and several neighborhoods along Pacific Coast Highway. Many of those acres were populated by homes, and others popular hiking trails throughout the Santa Monica Mountains. Firefighters continue to make progress on extinguishing the Palisades fire, which was 63% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

But it will take months to account for the scale and reach of damage it has caused. Though there’s not yet a clear verdict on how the Palisades fire started, it may have been somewhere near Skull Rock.

To put together a better picture of the devastation, I compiled a list of the trails affected, determined via the mapping tool CalTopo. By cross-referencing its maps and the fire footprints with maps of local hiking trails, I determined which routes were in the burn area. That said, just because a trail is in the burn area doesn’t mean it was entirely destroyed. We’ll learn more about specific conditions of each trail in the coming months, as well as when trails might start to reopen.

Charred trees cover the hillside along the Temescal Canyon trailhead, which is closed because of the Palisades fire.. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Several parks and public lands remain closed within the Santa Monica Mountains. Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park, which were both damaged in the fire, remain closed to the public.

All parks and trails in the Santa Monica Mountains, and in fire evacuation zones managed by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, are closed until officials determine it safe to reenter. That includes Temescal Gateway Park, Fryman Canyon Park and the Betty Dearing Trail, Franklin Canyon Park and Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve. Additionally, per the National Park Service, Paramount Ranch and Solstice and Cheeseboro Canyons are closed.

Lastly, if you do choose to hit the trails, be mindful of the local air-quality measurements.

Trails that burned in the Palisades fire