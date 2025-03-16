Advertisement
California

Car careens off road in crash near Dockweiler Beach, killing a pedestrian

A road along the beach
A crash that occurred Sunday evening along a stretch of road near Dockweiler Beach sent one car over the side of the road.
(Google Maps)
By Sandra McDonaldStaff Writer 

Two cars collided Sunday evening, causing one of the vehicles to plunge off the side of the road near Dockweiler State Beach. The car then hit and killed a woman below, authorities said Sunday evening.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the southbound lane of Vista del Mar in Playa del Rey.

The female pedestrian who was struck was “beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene,” according to an alert by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Advertisement

Another person was injured in the crash, a man in his 70s who sustained minor injuries.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage. She previously was an intern with The Times’ breaking news team.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement