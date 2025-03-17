Mayor and LAPD chief tout data that show homicides and shootings on the decline

Los Angeles leaders are touting the latest batch of crime data as proof that the city is safe and getting safer — at least on paper.

Homicides declined roughly 14% in the city last year compared with 2023, while 225 fewer people were struck by gunfire citywide in the same period, according to figures released Monday.

The total number of homicides fell by 47 in areas patrolled by the LAPD, with the San Fernando Valley seeing the largest percentage decrease of the department’s four geographical bureaus, with a 28% decline in slayings last year from 2023.

Advertisement

City and police officials attributed the declines to programs aimed at some of the city’s historically troubled housing developments. Areas where the LAPD’s Community Safety Partnership and the mayor’s gang intervention office “have taken proactive measures to engage residents” saw a 40% reduction in homicides, the city said in a statement.

Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell held a news conference Monday morning to trumpet the anti-violence initiatives.

“This progress is the direct result of the tireless work of our law enforcement officers, community leaders and residents who have come together to build a safer, stronger city,” Bass said in a statement. “While we recognize this progress, we remain committed to sustaining these reductions and ensuring that every resident feels safe in their home, on their street and in their community.”

Advertisement

McDonnell called the dwindling homicide and shooting numbers a reflection of “the impact of our ongoing commitment to public safety and the strength of our partnerships with the community.”

Officials also pointed to successful efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns onto city streets. Authorities seized roughly 7,600 firearms last year, and said one out of every 10 was an unregistered “ghost gun.” Shootings were down roughly 19% last year from 2023, according to the latest data.

“While we celebrate this progress, there is still work to be done and we realize if you were a crime victim these numbers may not carry weight. We hear you,” McDonnell said in a statement. “The LAPD remains committed to ensuring every resident feels safe in their neighborhood.”

Advertisement

The numbers reported Monday differed only slightly from ones Bass and McDonnell highlighted in December as evidence of public safety improvements.

The decreases were even more dramatic this time in certain categories, including a 50% reduction in gang-related homicides. The downward trend continues despite a shrinking police department, economic turbulence and high demand for services aimed at housing, mental health and substance use disorders.

On Monday, Bass and McDonnell also credited proactive enforcement efforts, such as the creation of task forces to address a smash-and-grab retail crime and copper theft.

Bass played up the positive crime stats while facing the threat of a recall. Her supporters have called the group behind the campaign “wealthy oligarchs,” noting the involvement of her onetime mayoral opponent, real estate developer Rick Caruso.

The group recently posted a campaign video that focused heavily on Bass’ handling of the Palisades fire, but also mentioned the city’s worsening financial outlook and the perception of growing lawlessness under her watch.

Criminologists have long cautioned that the reasons why crime rises and falls are complex, with police data offering only a snapshot in time. LAPD officials have have offered a disclaimer that year-over-year comparisons are nearly impossible for certain types of crimes since the department switched over to a new record-keeping system this year.

Advertisement

The changes, which the department has said were necessary to comply with federal reporting guidelines, have made it challenging to get a precise view of how thefts, robberies and other offenses have increased or dropped citywide from previous years.

The 2024 statistics continue a years-long decrease in serious crimes from COVID-19 pandemic highs. Even with serious crime numbers dwindling, public safety anxieties were a central issue in recent elections. Voters ousted progressive prosecutors in L.A. and Alameda counties after campaigns in which crime was a central issue, and also resoundingly approved the tough-on-crime measure Proposition 36, which extends prison sentences for some thefts and drug offenses.

McDonnell has said publicly that he’s heartened to see the drop in crime, but that officials needed to remain vigilant. At the same, he said, burglaries remain a concern in divisions such as Topanga, Devonshire and Southwest. The department has explored using drones on the city’s West Side, similar to cities such as Beverly Hills.

Police detectives recently broke up a break-in crew, known as the Uber Eats Crew, whose members reportedly dressed up as Uber Eats or Amazon delivery drivers while casing homes, McDonnell said.