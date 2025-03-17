Advertisement
California

Stretch of Wilshire Boulevard closes for three weeks for Metro expansion project

A stretch of subway track under construction.
Crews will be working on the Metro D Line Subway Extension Project, which is expected to be completed by 2027.
(Etienne Laurent / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Parts of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills are closed starting Monday morning for three weeks for the Metro D Line Extension Project.

Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent Drive and east of El Camino Drive will be closed until April 7, according to the LA Metro.

Crews are working on removing concrete deck panels and restoring streets and utilities for the D Line Subway Extension Project, which is expected to be completed by 2027.

Pedestrian access will be maintained along Wilshire, and no road closures will occur on holidays or regional events.

During the closure, Wilshire Boulevard is reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Vicente Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard. Left turns are restricted from Wilshire onto Gale Drive, Hamilton Drive, and Tower Drive, as well as from Hamilton Drive and Tower Drive onto Wilshire Boulevard.

Metro Lines 20 and 720 will travel along Santa Monica Boulevard, Burton Way, and San Vicente Boulevard. They will also make temporary stops on San Vicente Boulevard, on Burton Way and on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Summer Lin

