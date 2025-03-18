Man detained after reportedly biting and striking other passengers on flight bound for LAX

Delta Air Lines planes on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport in 2022. A man was detained after a disturbance on a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

A man was detained during a flight to Los Angeles on Monday morning after he reportedly bit and hit other passengers.

The unidentified man was on Delta Air Lines Flight 501, from Atlanta to L.A., when he reportedly struck other passengers, said Lorie Dankers, spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

During the incident, the man allegedly also bit at least one passenger, according to ABC 7 News.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles World Airports Police Department responded to the plane shortly after it landed about 11:45 a.m.

Airport police interviewed multiple witnesses, Dankers said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Delta said the airline was working with law enforcement in the investigation.

“Delta has a zero tolerance for unruly behavior and worked with law enforcement authorities on the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Los Angeles World Airports police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the incident.

“They eventually transported the disruptive passenger to a local hospital for a medical evaluation,” Dankers said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency has investigated more than 2,100 incidents involving unruly passengers on flights. So far this year, 311 incidents have been reported to the FAA.

