Temperatures to spike Monday into record-breaking territory, then a big 20-degree drop

A golfer watches the flight of the ball amid blue skies, warm weather and a view of the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains at Coyote Hills Golf Course in Fullerton in April 2024.

Get ready for a temperature roller coaster this week.

Angelenos could see the hottest day so far in 2025 on Monday, with the thermometer expected to climb into the 90s.

The heat in downtown Los Angeles is predicted to reach 85 to 90 degrees — and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys could be even warmer. Temperatures in Woodland Hills could peak at 95 degrees Monday, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The heat might break daily records. The hottest March 24 on record in Woodland Hills was 89 degrees. “There’s a good chance we’ll break that,” Munroe said. Burbank is forecast to reach 90 degrees Monday, two degrees shy of its daily record, he said.

Advertisement

After the early-week spike, a 20-degree drop to about 70 degrees is expected by Thursday, Munroe said. Desert and mountains areas of Los Angeles County will remain hot and windy through the week.

The brief sizzle is fueled by a peaking high-pressure ridge, along with an offshore flow that is pulling hot air from the mountains to the coastal areas, Munroe said.

Along Southern California’s coast this week, Munroe said to expect high surf with four- to seven-foot waves due to strong winds and storms to the west and northwest.

Then, with a storm system working its way south along the Central Coast region, there is a chance Los Angeles could see light rain between March 30 and April 2.

Advertisement

“It’s just a question of how far south that system makes it,” Munroe said.