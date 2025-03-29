Photos: Hair goes flying at 22nd St. Baldrick’s fundraiser in L.A. to fight childhood cancer

- Share via
Members of the Los Angeles police and fire departments took part in the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser, with members having their heads shaved in solidarity with child cancer patients. The event will support promising research for childhood cancer and the fight to save the lives of children across the world. LAFD Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva and LAPD Assistant Chief Daniel Randolph attended the event at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch.
1. Members of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department took part in the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for child cancer patients Saturday by getting their heads shaved. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 2. Jack Caceres, 9, gets his head shaved during the fundraiser. This is his seventh time participating but this year, his dad said, he had to be bribed with Transformer toys and “Fortnite” money. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 3. Andreas An of the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad sits for his head shave during the fundraiser. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
