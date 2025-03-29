Advertisement
California

Photos: Hair goes flying at 22nd St. Baldrick’s fundraiser in L.A. to fight childhood cancer

Emma Montes, 4, helps shave Los Angeles City firefighter Jose Castillo's head while being held up by another man.
Emma Montes, 4, who is in the maintenance stage of lymphoblastic leukemia, helps shave Los Angeles City firefighter Jose Castillo’s head with a lift from Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva during the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for child cancer patients at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch on Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. ChunStaff Photographer 

Members of the Los Angeles police and fire departments took part in the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser, with members having their heads shaved in solidarity with child cancer patients. The event will support promising research for childhood cancer and the fight to save the lives of children across the world. LAFD Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva and LAPD Assistant Chief Daniel Randolph attended the event at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch.

A man in a Star Wars Sandtrooper costume gets his head shaved while another Sandtrooper holds up his arm nearby.
Sandtrooper (not Stormtrooper) Michael Lewis, right, gets his head shaved while attending the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser with fellow Sandtrooper Paul Miller on Saturday. They are the Dark Side Riders who cosplay for charity and this is their eighth year for this fundraiser.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

1

The back of a man's shaved head is shown under a big U.S. flag waving while attached to two firefighter ladders.

2

Jack Caceres, 9, closes his eyes while he gets his head shaved by a hand with a big tattoo.

3

Andreas An of the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad sits in his uniform for his head shave while people stand nearby.

1. Members of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department took part in the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for child cancer patients Saturday by getting their heads shaved. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 2. Jack Caceres, 9, gets his head shaved during the fundraiser. This is his seventh time participating but this year, his dad said, he had to be bribed with Transformer toys and “Fortnite” money. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times) 3. Andreas An of the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad sits for his head shave during the fundraiser. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

LAPD Deputy Chief Daniel Randolph turns away from clipped hair blowing by him while shaving the head of Cash Overturf.
LAPD Deputy Chief Daniel Randolph turns away from blowing hair while shaving the head of Cash Overturf during the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Los Angeles Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva gets his head shaved by another man.
Los Angeles Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva gets his head shaved by Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee during the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
A man holds up a handful of shorn long hair behind a man having his hair shaved off.
Eric Lee, right, grew his hair for three years and had it shaved off for the 22nd annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Saturday. He said he would donate the ponytail for a wig.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement