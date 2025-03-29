Authorities looking for men who tampered with ankle monitors, left L.A. County reentry programs

In separate incidents, Jose Arroyo, left, and Deshon R. Daniels, tampered with their ankle monitors and left the Los Angeles County reentry programs where they were serving the end of their prison sentences.

Authorities are looking for two men who, in separate incidents, tampered with their ankle monitors and left the Los Angeles County reentry programs where they were serving the end of their prison sentences.

Officials discovered Jose Arroyo, 39, was missing about 5 a.m. Friday morning when they were alerted that he had messed with the monitor, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In a separate incident, they got a similar alert for Deshon R. Daniels, 26, later that evening.

It’s unclear if the two men were staying at the same facility. There are three Male Community Reentry Program centers in L.A. County.

Both men were serving sentences for second-degree robbery, according to the state corrections department.

The voluntary program allows people who have two years or less of their sentence remaining to serve the rest of their time in a center that offers help with reentering the community. According to the state corrections department, the program helps people find employment and housing, among other services.