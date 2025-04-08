Advertisement
California

Hung up for good: L.A.’s payphones fade into history

Los Angeles, California-May 26, 2023
Photography by 
Mel Melcon

They used to be everywhere. At gas stations, in restaurants, sometimes just standing alone on a street corner.

Aside from their utility, for decades payphones played a role in popular American culture, from comics (think Clark Kent changing into Superman) to music (think Maroon 5’s brutal “Payphone” or, from an earlier time, the Jim Croce tearjerker “Operator”).

About a decade ago, there were 27,000 payphones in California, with 2,100 in L.A. County. Now, according to the California Public Utilities Commission, there are just 2,525 working public payphones left in the state. L.A. County has 484 of them. L.A. City has just 149.

Payphones can still be found all over — they’re just not working. But they are reminders of an earlier time, when it was important to keep coins — another relic of a bygone era — in your pocket.

Los Angeles, California-May 26, 2023

Juan Jacinto uses his cellphone, while selling clothing on Pico Boulevard.

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 22, 2022

Marjorie Vasquez, 17, left, and Brianna Mejia, 13, walk past a broken payphone.

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 14, 2023

Craig Fisher, 69, waits for the bus at West Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.

Los Angeles, California-May 26, 2023-Broken payphone on Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, California-June 1, 2023-A broken payphone on York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Two payphones haven’t been used for years.

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 22, 2022

A chicken probably gets more attention than the payphone near a market at 41st Street and Central Avenue.

Los Angeles, California-May 26, 2023
At the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, only the shells of payphones remain.

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 22, 2022

Outside the Men’s Central Jail downtown, where some payphones still work, a man makes a call.

Los Angeles, California-Oct. 25, 2023

Scott Johnson, 55, walks by what are not real phones, but an art installation on Robertson Bloulevard inspired by payphones.

Los Angeles, California-July 28, 2022

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 15, 2022

Juan Sanchez ignores a payphone to make a call. Roberto Ubeda sweeps trash.

Customers wait in line at Philippe sandwich shop on Alameda St. in Los Angeles.

Old-style phone booths are part of the charm at Philippe’s, the eatery on Alameda Street founded in 1908.

