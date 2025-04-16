Street takeover participants, including spectators, may soon face heavy fines

People stage a street takeover after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series in October.

In hopes of putting an end to street takeovers that often result in damaged vehicles and injuries, Los Angeles County officials have taken the first step toward dramatically increasing penalties for anyone participating in the illegal events, including spectators.

Street takeovers, also known as sideshows, typically take place at night when large crowds gather at a closed off intersection to watch cars do “doughnuts,” burn tires, drift and other stunts.

While participants say the takeovers are a part of urban Southern California car culture, the events have led to numerous deadly crashes and shootings in 2022. More recently takeovers have resulted in vandalism and burning vehicles.

In an effort to combat the events in her communities and in other areas of the county, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell proposed a measure to double the misdemeanor fines from $500 to $1,000 on those who participate in street takeovers.

The motion clarifies that the fines can be issued against those who organize, participate in and watch the events.

On top of the steep fines, the county plans to urge social media platforms to enforce their own terms and conditions that already prohibit promoting illegal activities by removing and demonetize posts on street takeovers.

The Times previously reported that the number of street takeovers nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 in the city of Los Angeles.

These gatherings have decreased in some areas of the county, according to a report conducted by the Street Takeover Reduction Workgroup, a coalition made up of representatives from law enforcement, city, county and community groups.

Recent data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office also found that the number of reported street takeovers has dropped in nearly every supervisorial district in the county except for the district represented by Mitchell.

In Mitchell’s district, which includes Marina del Rey, Culver City, Inglewood, Compton and Carson, the number of illegal events jumped from 191 between July and September to 297 from October through December.

Mitchell hears from seniors and young families who say they hear the sounds of street takeovers coming closer and closer to their homes, she told KTLA news.

Lili Trujillo Puckett, founder and executive director of Street Racing Kills and member of the County’s Street Takeover Reduction Group, thanked Mitchell for introducing the motion.

“I know this pain firsthand — my daughter was killed in a street race. This tragic and unnecessary loss fuels my mission to put an end to these deadly events and prevent other families from suffering the same heartbreak,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors supported the amendment. Members must vote to adopt the updated ordinance before the new fines can go into effect.

This county-level move comes a year after the Los Angeles City Council launched a pilot program targeting 20 intersections with prolific street takeover activity and installed hardened center lines to deter motorists from doing stunts.