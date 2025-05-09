COVID-19 tests, other health supplies provided free at 51 kiosks across L.A. County. What you need to know

Starting this week, residents in need of a COVID-19 self-test kit, fentanyl test strips or other health supplies can get them for free at any of 51 Community Health Station kiosks across Los Angeles County.

The Community Health Station program was initially established to continue the distribution of COVID-19 antigen tests, also known as rapid tests, according to the public health department. But in response to the “worst overdose crisis in history, the continued HIV epidemic and high rates of STIs in the county,” the agency added overdose prevention and sexual health products, according to the county agency.

Accidental drug overdose deaths jumped by 48% during the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the same period in 2019, according to a recent report by the public health department.

In 2023, a total of 89,887 sexually transmitted infection cases were reported to the county public health department, according to public health officials.

By stocking the kiosks with public health supplies, officials say residents can take action to protect themselves and others in the community.

“Having free public health supplies available to residents seven days a week through the self-service Community Health Stations makes it easier to access important products that support health and save lives,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department, said in a news release.

Where are the Community Health Stations located?

The kiosks were placed in communities with lower access to healthcare and resources and can be found in pharmacies, health centers, community centers and homeless shelters, among other locations, according to officials.

To date, public health officials say 80% of the people who have used the health supplies in the kiosks have self-reported as experiencing homelessness.

Ten of the kiosks are located at the program sites and interim housing locations run by the People Concern, a social services nonprofit. At these locations, the Community Health Stations are in common areas inside the buildings, making them easily accessible while also maintaining privacy, said Edgar Aguilar, spokesperson for the nonprofit.

The People Concern locations include:



Kensington Campus - 45244 32nd St. W., Lancaster, CA 93536

Samoshel - 505 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

The Vagabond - 3101 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90007

El Puente - 711 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

“By removing barriers to access, the kiosks empower individuals to protect their health and make informed choices, while reinforcing our broader goal of meeting people where they are and supporting their well-being without judgment,” Aguilar said.

One kiosk is located next to the pharmacy at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey.

“As patients transition from the hospital back into everyday life, the stations offer easy, ongoing access to essential health supplies without the need for appointments or travel,” said Alba Ibarra, spokesperson for the medical center.

To find the nearest Community Health Station, check the public health department’s online map.

What’s offered in the Community Health Stations?

The Community Health Station kiosks have the following products for free:



COVID-19 Self-Test kit: One box containing two tests.

One box containing two tests. Naloxone: a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. One carton contains two single-use devices in blister packages and instructions for use.

a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. One carton contains two single-use devices in blister packages and instructions for use. Fentanyl Test Strip kit: One kit contains five individually packaged strips and instructions for use.

One kit contains five individually packaged strips and instructions for use. Condoms: One package holding five traditional male condoms and five non-spermicidal lubricants.

One package holding five traditional male condoms and five non-spermicidal lubricants. Internal Condoms, also known as “female” condoms: One individually wrapped internal condom and instructions for use.

Kiosk users can take a short voluntary anonymous survey that will collect basic demographic information, however, completing the survey is not required to access the products.

How often are the kiosks restocked?

The Community Health Stations are restocked at least once a week or whenever a certain product in a kiosk is depleted, according to public health officials. Sensors inside the kiosk alert the public health department when restocking is needed.

Who pays for the products inside the kiosks?

The kiosk program is currently funded by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant as part of a COVID outreach effort. Since the kiosks include overdose prevention and sexual health related products, a portion of the costs is also subsidized by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.