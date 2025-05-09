Boy dies after shooting at Compton park, shooter remains at large

Deputies are investigating after a boy was found shot to death near a Compton park on May 9, 2025. (KTLA)

A boy was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting at a park in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Oris Street where a male juvenile was struck by gunfire, according to a statement. The shooter remains at large.

Although sheriff’s officials did not provide the boy’s age, CBS News reported that the victim was 12 years old and had been shot at Fig/Oleander Park near the intersection of Oris Street and Oleander Avenue.

Aerial footage of the scene showed crime tape set up around the park, with law enforcement vehicles parked on the street.

The victim, the sheriff’s department said, was taken away by fire paramedics and later pronounced dead at a hospital.