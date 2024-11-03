Advertisement
Two LAPD officers injured when patrol car hit by another vehicle

Officers outside LAPD headquarters downtown.
By Melody Petersen
Two Los Angeles police officers were injured early Sunday when their patrol car flipped over after being struck by another vehicle, whose driver was arrested, officials said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Rosecrans Avenue in South L.A., the department said.

The driver of the car that hit the officers’ vehicle was a juvenile, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The two officers were taken to a hospital after the crash and have since been released, officials said.

Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter covering healthcare and business for the Los Angeles Times. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

