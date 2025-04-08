Families mourn teenagers killed in Orange County crash. ‘She was a good kid’
Three teenagers have been identified as among those killed in a crash in Santa Ana over the weekend, authorities said.
The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred at about 11:25 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue, between Raitt and Greenville streets, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
The driver of a Lexus sedan was speeding on Segerstrom a few blocks west of Carl Thornton Park and hit a tree, said Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia. Four people, including the driver, were killed in the crash. Two others were rushed to a hospital, where one of them later died.
The Orange County coroner’s office has identified three of the victims as Santa Ana residents Arely Robles, 19; Emanuel Gonzalez Martinez,18; and Natalia Vidal Zarate, 17.
Ignacio Robles told KNBC-TV that two of his daughters were passengers in the vehicle and one of them, Arely, was killed.
“She was a good kid,” he told the station. “She didn’t talk much, she didn’t do drugs, didn’t drink.”
According to a GoFundMe page, Arely’s sister, Arlene, is still in a hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.
“Words cannot express the heartbreak and grief our family is feeling,” the GoFundMe page states. “Arely was a bright light in all of our lives — loving, kind and full of dreams. The pain of losing her is indescribable.”
The Santa Ana Unified School District confirmed that students from Valley High School and Carr Intermediate School were killed in the crash.
“Our entire SAUSD community is devastated by this unimaginable loss,” according to a district statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and our thoughts remain with the two individuals who are recovering.”
City News Service contributed to this report.
