Photos: ‘No Kings,’ Army 250th and President Trump’s birthday

A week after protests in Los Angeles brought nationwide attention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place across the Southland, a nationwide “No Kings” demonstration challenging executive overreach is expected to bring thousands of people to the streets on Saturday.

Soldiers take part in an Army fitness competition on the National Mall as part of the Army’s 250th anniversary festivities in Washington, D.C. (Rod Lamkey / Associated Press)

Protesters attending the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Sergi Shuminski, 7, handles a Carl Gustav 84mm recoilless rifle during an event to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary. (Rod Lamkey / Associated Press)

1 2 3 4 1. Los Angeles police officers stand at the ready as thousands participate in the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 2. A “Donald Trump” blimp is flown. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 3. Protesters hold signs at Grand Park. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 4. Protesters of all ages gather in front of City Hall. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump and guests watch as members of the U.S. Army parade down Constitution Avenue. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

People holding umbrellas reading “save democracy” take part in the “No Kings” protest in Paris. (Aurelien Morissard / AP)

People march in the “No Kings” protest along Fifth Avenue in New York. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Marines at the United States courthouse on 1st Street in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters gather at La Palma Park to participate in a “No Kings” demonstration. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters gather in Manhattan to stage a “No Kings” protest. (Waleed Zein / Anadolu via Getty Images)

1 2 1. Demonstrators supporting President Trump counter-protest the “No Kings” demonstration in Livingston, Mont. (William Campbell / Getty Images) 2. A dog wearing a sign that reads “Dogs against Kristi Noem” is seen in Livingston, Mont. (William Campbell / Getty Images)

People march in the “No Kings” protest along Fifth Avenue. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

A protester holds a “Liberty & Justice for ALL” sign at the “No Kings” demonstration at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch fireworks following a parade to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)