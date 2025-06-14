Photos: ‘No Kings,’ Army 250th and President Trump’s birthday

-
-
- Share via
A week after protests in Los Angeles brought nationwide attention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place across the Southland, a nationwide “No Kings” demonstration challenging executive overreach is expected to bring thousands of people to the streets on Saturday.
1. Los Angeles police officers stand at the ready as thousands participate in the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 2. A “Donald Trump” blimp is flown. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 3. Protesters hold signs at Grand Park. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 4. Protesters of all ages gather in front of City Hall. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters gather at La Palma Park to participate in a “No Kings” demonstration. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
1. Demonstrators supporting President Trump counter-protest the “No Kings” demonstration in Livingston, Mont. (William Campbell / Getty Images) 2. A dog wearing a sign that reads “Dogs against Kristi Noem” is seen in Livingston, Mont. (William Campbell / Getty Images)
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.