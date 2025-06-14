Advertisement
California

Photos: ‘No Kings,’ Army 250th and President Trump’s birthday

Protesters carry the Constitution of the United States of America
Protesters carry the Constitution as thousands participate in the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Photography by Los Angeles Times, Associated Press and Getty Image

A week after protests in Los Angeles brought nationwide attention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids taking place across the Southland, a nationwide “No Kings” demonstration challenging executive overreach is expected to bring thousands of people to the streets on Saturday.

Soldiers take part in an Army fitness competition on the National Mall.
Soldiers take part in an Army fitness competition on the National Mall as part of the Army’s 250th anniversary festivities in Washington, D.C.
(Rod Lamkey / Associated Press)
Protesters attending "No Kings" demonstration in downtown Los Angeles
Protesters attending the “No Kings” demonstration in downtown Los Angeles.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
a boy points a 84mm recoilless rifle
Sergi Shuminski, 7, handles a Carl Gustav 84mm recoilless rifle during an event to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary.
(Rod Lamkey / Associated Press)
Los Angeles police officers stand at the ready as thousands participate

A "Donald Trump" blimp is flown.

Thousands participate in a "No Kings" demonstration in Grand Park in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025.

Protesters of all ages gather for, "No Kings" Day demonstration in front of city hall

President Donald Trump attends a military parade
President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
U.S Army parade down Constitution Avenue marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC
President Donald Trump and guests watch as members of the U.S. Army parade down Constitution Avenue.
(Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
People holding umbrellas reading "save democracy" take part in the “No Kings” protest
People holding umbrellas reading “save democracy” take part in the “No Kings” protest in Paris.
(Aurelien Morissard / AP)
People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York
People march in the “No Kings” protest along Fifth Avenue in New York.
(Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Marines on guard
Marines at the United States courthouse on 1st Street in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters gathered at La Palma Park Saturday
Cars pass by and show support to protesters
Protesters gathered at La Palma Park Saturday afternoon
Protesters gathered at La Palma Park

Protesters gather at La Palma Park to participate in a “No Kings” demonstration. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters gather in Manhattan to stage a 'No Kings' protest against US President Donald J. Trump
Protesters gather in Manhattan to stage a “No Kings” protest.
(Waleed Zein / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Demonstrators supporting President Trump counter-protest the "No Kings" demonstration in Livingston, Mont.

A dog wearing a sign that reads "Dogs against Kristi Noem" is seen as demonstrators

People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue
People march in the “No Kings” protest along Fifth Avenue.
(Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
A lone protester sits on steps with a sign and a US flag
A protester holds a “Liberty & Justice for ALL” sign at the “No Kings” demonstration at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch fireworks.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch fireworks following a parade to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday.
(Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
