PHOTOS: Faith leaders in Southland gather for family unity prayer walk

The Black faith community, along with people of faith from across Los Angeles County, marched in solidarity through the streets of downtown LA for a peaceful
interfaith prayer walk for family unity.
People of faith march through DTLA to call for an end to immigration raids.
Erik burns old ancient white sage and frankincense to clean out the bad energy and bring in good energy during the event.
LMU student Claudio Rodriguez holds flowers while joining the family unity prayer walk.
Pastor Eddie Anderson assures a police officer that the crowd will be peaceful in front of the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.
U.S. Marines watch from inside the Federal Building.
Flowers were left on the steps of the Federal Building in memory of all who were abducted in ICE raids.
