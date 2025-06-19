Advertisement
California

PHOTOS: Faith leaders in Southland gather for family unity prayer walk

A peaceful interfaith prayer walk for family unity at began at Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles.
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 

The Black faith community, along with people of faith from across Los Angeles County, marched in solidarity through the streets of downtown LA for a peaceful
interfaith prayer walk for family unity.

People of faith march through DTLA gathered to call for an end to immigration raids.

People of faith march through DTLA to call for an end to immigration raids.

Erik burns old ancient white sage and frankincense to clean out the bad energy and bring in good energy during the event.

LMU student Claudio Rodriguez holds flowers while joining the family unity preayer walk.

Pastor Eddie Anderson assures a police officer that the crowd will be peaceful in front of the Federal Building.
Pastor Eddie Anderson assures a police officer that the crowd will be peaceful in front of the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

U.S. Marines watch from inside the Federal Building.

Flowers were left on the steps of the Federal Building in memory of all who were abducted in ICE raids.

California
Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

