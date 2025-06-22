Immigrant father of three Marines is violently detained, injured by federal agents, son says

Narciso Barranco, second from right, with sons Emanuel, left, Alejandro and José Luis. All of his sons are Marines.

Video of a landscaper being taken down, pinned and repeatedly punched by masked federal agents in Orange County has gone viral online, and Alejandro Barranco finds it painful to watch.

The Marine veteran says his father, Narciso Barranco, was working outside of a Santa Ana IHOP on Saturday when several masked men approached him. Frightened, he began to run away, his son said. Moments later, he was on the ground, held down by the men, who struck him.

The younger Barranco said Sunday that his father was pepper sprayed and beaten, and that his shoulder was dislocated. After speaking with him Sunday at about 6 p.m., Barranco said his father had not received medical treatment, food or water after more than 24 hours in a detention facility in Los Angeles.

“I don’t think it was just, I don’t think it was fair,” Barranco said of the use of force against his father. “I don’t think they need four 200[-pound] plus guys to hold down a 5-6 or 5-7, 150-pound guy.”

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately return The Times’ request for comment.

The video of the encounter between Barranco and immigration officials has circulated on social media, sparking outrage and the creation of a GoFundMe to help with legal representation that had generated more than $48,000 as of Sunday night.

The 48-year-old is a hardworking landscaper and a kind person, his son said. “If anyone ever needed any help, he was always there,” he said. “He’s very well known in our community.”

From left, Emanuel, José Luis, Narciso and Alejandro Barranco. (Alejandro Barranco)

On his first call to his son after the detainment, Barranco was less concerned with his injuries and more concerned with his job. He told him where his truck and equipment were and asked him to speak with his client and finish the job, the younger Barranco said.

Alejandro Barranco, 25, is a veteran of the U.S. Marines and his two younger brothers, Emanuel and José Luis Barranco, are active-duty members.

With 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms deployed in Los Angeles in the wake of protests over recent immigration raids, Barranco said he understood that many of his fellow Marines are just following orders.

“I just know that ... they also have mixed feelings about everything going on,” Barranco said. “I know they love their country, they want to serve their country, but I’m also sure that they love their parents and they love their family members who are undocumented.

“I’m pretty sure we’re all pushing for the same thing,” he said, “which is a change in our system.”