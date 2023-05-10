LA Times Today: Sycamore Avenue is L.A.’s coolest new neighborhood

Coffee, pastry, an art gallery and people watching are just a few reasons window shoppers are flocking to the trendy, revived neighborhood called the Sycamore District. It’s six blocks of mixed-use space on North Sycamore Avenue, just a block east of La Brea.



L.A. Times contributor Max Berlinger shares the best ways to explore this charming district.