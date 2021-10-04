The Times’ 1982 series ‘Black L.A.: Looking at diversity’

In the summer of 1982, The Times published a series on Southern California’s Black community called “Black L.A.: Looking at diversity.” It was produced by a team of Black writers. They covered stories of success, struggle, art, politics, family, culture, education, sports, media, policing, racism and history. The stories are now available in digital form for the first time.

Please note: Our standards on certain terms have changed, but we have preserved the original text in order to provide an accurate account of the work in print.

Collage of photos taken for the Times' 1982 series "Black L.A.: Looking at diversity."

Growing up different: Making adjustments to survive in a mostly white world

Black reporter finds doors hard to open

The Times poll: Legacy of rights era

Desire, despair: Black youth—Changing generation

Looking back

Darlene Lewis and her two daughters.

Banks: Reintroducing the ‘Black L.A.’ series, 39 years later

Times columnist Sandy Banks recalls her time working on the “Black L.A.: Looking at Diversity” series in 1982.

More from the series

Voices of Black Los Angeles

Tim McChristian, 27, computer salesman. This is from Black Los Angeles project. (1982)

He finds comfort in the corporate world

Frank Cooke, 37 (1982)

He’s a survivor who plans to hit it big

At 15, he’s confident about his future

At 75, he believes in himself and ideas

She’s back at work, ‘Pleased to make the choice’

She’s in control but is more fragile than she appears

