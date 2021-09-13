Election advice from the 2003 recall’s fringe candidates

Jack Grisham is a writer and musician, best known as the vocalist for the L.A. punk band TSOL. Gary Leonard is a local photojournalist. In 2003 they ran for California Governor in the election to recall Gray Davis. Both failed miserably. Now, on the eve of 2021 gubernatorial recall election, they impart political wisdom on some of the current candidates.