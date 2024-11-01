The Dodgers World Series parade: What it means to the city

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020, but because of the COVID pandemic, the team didn’t get to have a parade. They’re finally getting a chance to celebrate with their fans with a parade following their World Series triumph over the New York Yankees. Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke states that the importance of a parade can’t be overstated, not only for the team, but also for the fans and the city.