Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman talk about big NLCS Game 4 win
The Dodgers are one win away from the World Series beating the Mets 10-2 in Game 4 of the NLCS. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman comment on the game.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.