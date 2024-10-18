Advertisement
Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman talk about big NLCS Game 4 win

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
The Dodgers are one win away from the World Series beating the Mets 10-2 in Game 4 of the NLCS. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman comment on the game.
SportsDodgers
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

