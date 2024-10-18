Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman talk about big NLCS Game 4 win

The Dodgers are one win away from the World Series beating the Mets 10-2 in Game 4 of the NLCS. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Tommy Edman comment on the game.