Brett Goldstein on soul mates and “talking about” Ted Lasso season four

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

“All of You” actors Brett Goldstein and Imogene Poots and writer/director William Bridges dropped into the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House to talk about soulmates, Ted Lasso season four (sort of) and more.