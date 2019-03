The Fire House Hotel becomes a new hot spot in DTLA's Arts District

With its edgy blend of old and new, the Firehouse Hotel is perfectly positioned in the evolving Arts District landscape. Adjacent buzzy businesses abound: Bread Lounge and Bestia attract locals and destination diners; chef Lincoln Carson is opening Bon Temps , a French restaurant in the historic Heinz warehouse next door; and Mexico City-based superstar chef Enrique Olvera's highly anticipated L.A. outpost is coming soon. Warner Music Group employees will likely constitute much of the Firehouse Hotel’s clientele when its West Coast headquarters open across the street in the erstwhile Ford Factory complex. But given Lancaster’s preference for places that feel “more neighborhood oriented, where people actually live,” the growing full-time downtown residential population is a plus, too.