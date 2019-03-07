The Fire House Hotel becomes a new hot spot in DTLA's Arts District

Larry Schneider, Jr.—a member of a legendary firefighting family that’s served in the LAFD for four generations—shared insights about Engine Co. No. 17’s past to deepen the Firehouse Hotel team’s understanding. There was never any debate, for instance, as to whether the small niches originally built to hold statuettes of the Virgin Mary should stay or go or if the firefighters’ handball court should be incorporated into the restaurant's outdoor seating area. Meanwhile, newly built board-and-batten wall treatments in the upstairs corridor are compatible with the historic fabric.