Rustic modernism in Montecito

Excavating the massive boulders and rocks on the site was another formidable task that in the end deeply informed the architecture and design. “We built in a way to use as much stone as possible, because we had it,” Hefner says. The material became an advantage for features ranging from gravity retaining walls to facades and interior surfaces. “Light plays beautifully on the walls throughout the day. And it does really feel like it’s been there a long time.” Hoshino compares it to limestone facades in Paris. “It’s our version of using the stone material. It’s really warm.”