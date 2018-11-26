Manipulating light and space, architect Edward Ogosta redeems a plain Culver City bungalow

The hallway that runs the length of the addition sets up a sequence of crisp spaces, passing through a walk-in closet and storage area before it jags past the skylit master bath and a 13-by-5-foot window that opens to the patio off the kitchen. Beyond, the feeling of airiness is amplified by the dynamic, loftlike ceiling that rises above the library and master bedroom, which are themselves separated by a freestanding partition. As elsewhere, he and Kate have kept furnishings and details minimal: There are floating white bookshelves and an Eames chair and ottoman in the library, a simple low bed in the master bedroom. Notes Kate, who works as an attorney at a video-game company, “Ed and I are pretty compatible in our design decisions. I wanted an unfussy, practical, easy-to-maintain house, and the things we decided on fulfilled Ed’s aesthetic needs and my pragmatic needs.”