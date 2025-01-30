Advertisement
Lifestyle

A Los Angeles ADU is inspired by West African textiles and a fresh take on modernism

A man gives his toddler son a kiss. His wife and older son stand with them outside their ADU.
Dr. Pascal Dabel, with son Lucien, 3, and Marina Martos Dabel, with son Lorenzo, 7, added a two-story accessory dwelling unit to their Silver Lake home that functions as an extension of their yard in addition to housing for family and friends. Eventually, the couple plans to rent the ADU.
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
Photography by 
Genaro Molina
For Subscribers
  • This two-story accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, in Silver Lake is fresh, fun, playful, sophisticated. It serves as housing for friends and family.
  • The chic textile-inspired ADU was originally designed to be a rental. At the moment, it’s housing friends unable to return home following the Eaton fire.

As an urban planner, Marina Martos Dabel was dreaming about adding an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, long before she and her husband, Dr. Pascal Dabel, purchased their Silver Lake home in 2016.

“I always wanted to get my hands on a backyard rec room or ADU project,” Marina says. When it came to the stylish addition the family ultimately made to their two-car garage, their vision was clear: It was an excellent opportunity to add value to their home and make the space feel special.

“Our house had been flipped and felt sterile,” she said. “Our ADU was a fun way for us to create something personal.”

A two-car garage and backyard with a lawn.
The Dabels’ backyard before the family added their stylish ADU.
(Susan Nwankpa Gillespie)
Advertisement

The couple embarked on the project in 2020, collaborating with architect Susan Nwankpa Gillespie of Nwankpa Design. Previously, Marina and Gillespie worked together on architectural projects in the Hollywood Hills.

Despite facing numerous setbacks, including an elusive contractor and less-than-ideal timing, the Dabels saw the project through. “We were a COVID-19 casualty when it came to plan check and permitting,” Marina says.

Lorenzo Dabel, 7, and his brother Lucien, 3, right, play as their father watches.
A nine-foot-long window seat, installed above storage drawers, serves as a twin-size daybed in the ADU.
Dr. Pascal Dabel and his wife, Marina, right, talk with architect Susan Nwankpa Gillespie, center, inside an ADU.
“We keep the doors open in the ADU, and I can see the boys playing with their train sets while I’m cooking dinner in the main house,” says Marina Martos Dabel, shown here with her husband, Dr. Pascal Dabel, and their architect, Susan Nwankpa Gillespie, center.

“It was a long process,” adds Pascal, a nephrologist, of the more than two-year construction process. “But the result was worth the wait.”

The couple financed the $400,000 project, which had been budgeted at $300,000 before the pandemic, by taking advantage of low interest rates and tapping into their equity and savings. “We thought it was a smart investment,” Marina says.

Advertisement

Gillespie acknowledges that while ADUs started as an accessible way to create more affordable housing, the skyrocketing cost of construction, including the price of lumber, has made them increasingly out of people’s reach.

Dr. Pascal Dabel stands in the kitchen area of the family's ADU.
The kitchen has a full-size oven and smaller appliances, including a dishwasher and refrigerator. Although it is in use as an open, flexible space, there is ample room for a dining room table should they require one.
Marina Martos Dabel stands in the middle of the living room of her ADU.
Marina Martos Dabel stands inside the lower level of the ADU. “I feel like it’s an extension of the house,” she says.

“Much of it depends on the contractor,” Gillespie says. “If someone is good, they’ll work on larger projects [that go for higher bids]. No one is hurting for work right now. The best way to move forward with a contractor is to get recommendations and talk to people. If you build an ADU, you must decide if the cost is worth it.”

Having previously worked together a few years ago on updating the interiors of the Dabels’ cookie-cutter house, Gillespie and Marina were in sync from the start. “We set variables for the small space,” Gillespie says. “They wanted to do two stories. The downstairs needed to be flexible. They wanted a deck, a garage, a private space and a common space.”

Marina and Pascal Dabel watch their boys play in their ADU.
Marina Martos Dabel and her husband, Dr. Pascal Dabel, watch their children, Lorenzo, 7, and Lucien, 3, center, play in the upstairs bedroom of their ADU.
Advertisement
Marina Martos Dabel stands at the patio from the second-story bedroom of an ADU.
Colored concrete tile fills out the roof deck of the ADU.
Lucien Dabel, 3, checks out his reflection in a full-body mirror in the upstairs bedroom of his family's ADU in Silver Lake.
Lucien Dabel, 3, foreground, and his brother Lorenzo, 7, play on the bed.

The kids play in the second-floor bedroom, which opens to an outdoor deck paved in a patchwork of blue concrete tiles.

Storage was also a requirement for the ADU. “We needed a place to hide the toys,” Marina laughs, referring to the surplus of Legos belonging to her sons, Lucien, 3, and Lorenzo, 7.

Gillespie drew up three or four plans for the ADU, and the ultimate creation is a winner: an 1,182-square-foot modern one-bedroom home with a full kitchen, two bathrooms and a 281-square-foot roof deck built on top of the existing two-car garage.

Lizabeth Altounian stands inside her Japanese ADU in South Pasadena

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

Before and after: A South Pasadena garage is now a serene Kyoto-style ADU

Working with Japanese American woodworker Toshi Kawabata of Barrban Woodworks, Lizabeth Altounian realized her dream of living in a Kyoto-style dwelling, on a small scale.

Because the lawn and paved areas on the 6,000-square-foot lot are already taken up by the family’s activities, the second-story deck became an essential part of the ADU’s design. (The Dabels had hoped to add a steel trellis to screen out harsh sunlight, but after receiving a bid of $50,000, they decided to go with an umbrella instead.)

“If we ever rent it out, any tenant is going to want their own private outdoor space,” says Marina. The homeowners could also add a fence between the two homes, which are 35 feet apart, for further privacy.

The view outdoors from a shower window.
The view outdoors is framed by a shower window featuring Midcentury gridded tile.
Advertisement

Gillespie agrees, saying: “I like having punches of nature and privacy, especially in an urban context. Even though there is still a yard, outdoor space is important for whoever lives in the ADU. The roof deck became another oasis and entertaining space.”

The lower level of the ADU includes an open living area with polished concrete floors, a full kitchen installed along one wall and a powder room. Although it is being used as a flexible space, there is ample room to add a dining room table in the future. A nine-foot-long window seat, installed above storage drawers, serves as a twin-size daybed, allowing the couple, or tenants, to use the room for guests if necessary. Thanks to multiple drop-down blinds on remote controls, people can sleep downstairs and upstairs.

With mom and a dog in the background, Lucien Dabel, 3, foreground, and his brother Lorenzo, 7, play on the ADU's roof deck.
The roof deck, laid out above the two-car garage, serves as a private oasis.

Keeping the ground floor free and clear also offers options for future aging-in-place needs. “Aging in place is tough with stairs,” Gillespie says. “But they could turn the downstairs into a bedroom space.”

The sunny second floor serves as the primary bedroom, complemented by white oak floors, a bathroom and a large closet that houses a washer and dryer. The expansive bedroom, which could also easily accommodate a desk or a Peloton bike, is illuminated by skylights and opens to the outdoor deck, which is paved with a patchwork of blue Zia cement tiles.

Both floors feature bold color choices, including tangerine-colored cabinets in the kitchen, a perforated metal panel stairway painted a soft green, a kitchen backsplash in a soft mocha Zia tile and green tile in the shower.

Advertisement

“We want things to be fresh, fun and playful, but still sophisticated,” Gillespie says. “But it doesn’t have to be just primary colors. We used lots of textures.”

Architect Susan Nwankpa Gillespie stands on the staircase inside the ADU.
“An ADU is a great opportunity to design something fun and aspirational,” says architect Susan Nwankpa Gillespie. “It’s an opportunity to play a little bit.”

The Dabels, whose bedroom in the main house is upstairs and looks across the yard into the ADU, requested privacy for both homes. “I didn’t want to look into the bedroom behind us,” Marina says. “That is why the windows go north-south and not east-west.”

Inspired by the diverse population of Los Angeles, Gillespie, who is Nigerian American, wrapped the exterior of the second floor — a windowless blank stucco facade — in vertical 2½-by-6-foot timber slats installed in a wood pattern reminiscent of hand-woven West African kente cloth. In contrast with the downstairs, the second floor appears to float above the ground floor.

“I am interested in living in a Western context architecturally, but with such a diverse population in Los Angeles, I thought about creating an interesting mix of modernist principles and West African textiles,” Gillespie says. “Part of it was softening the severity of a typical solid facade by creating more of a craft feel.”

A sitting area in the upstairs bedroom.
A sitting area in the upstairs bedroom is illuminated by a narrow window that faces away from the main house.
Advertisement

The Dabels are happy with the results: ample room to park multiple cars in the newly paved driveway, a concrete pad with enough space for a basketball court and a small patch of lawn where their sons can play with the family’s dogs, Gringo and Sedona.

For now, the ADU feels like an extension of the main home. Marina and Pascal laugh when they recall their November Friendsgiving, which spilled out of their home and into the ADU. “It was packed,” Pascal says. “We had more than 60 people here, including about 30 kids. There were people on the stairs and the balcony. We even squeezed in a bounce house.”

Adds Marina: “The ADU is where people love to congregate.”

Lorenzo Dabel, 7, looks over a chalk drawing he made for his parents.

Although the couple has enjoyed hosting friends and family, including relatives from Argentina and Pascal’s mother from Georgia — she refers to the ADU as her “resort” — they have always intended to rent the backyard home. However, that was before fires ravaged Pacific Palisades and Altadena this month.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: Mary Kenny's living room and dining space on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brittany Brooks / For The Times)

Lifestyle

She gave her drab L.A. apartment a stunning makeover for $2,500

Art director Mary Kenny transformed her 600-square-foot apartment in L.A. with budget-friendly DIY projects and thrift store finds.

At the moment, they are housing a friend’s multi-generational family of five, including their friend’s grandmother, who all fled the Eaton fire.

“We won’t be renting the place out for now,” Marina says, “but we will make it available to friends and family as needed. They’ll be using our ADU as a second base. They very much want to be back home, but have no idea when water service will resume or be safe to use. So we offered to let them come whenever they needed for showering, laundry and sleep. They’re finding it more challenging to be home than they had hoped. They’re very dear friends; it’s the least we could do to help.”

Advertisement

More Los Angeles ADUs

Before and after: A South Pasadena garage is now a serene Kyoto-style ADU

She couldn’t afford a bigger house in L.A. So she built a stylish ADU for $230,000

After a decade of working out of coffee shops, two L.A. filmmakers add an ADU — twice

In L.A.’s tough housing market, cramped family adds ADU rather than move

First, they built an ADU ideal for surfers. Now, they’re ready to travel like nomads

They added an ADU that’s ‘not too big’ and ‘not too small’ to their L.A. fixer-upper

They spent $354,000 to build a modern ADU. Now they rent it out for $4,500 a month

How L.A. architects designed a 300-square-foot ADU that pulls in $1,750 a month

How a Spanish bungalow in L.A. went from sad to sexy (Hint: There’s an ADU rental)

She wanted more than a guesthouse for her sister. This tiny ADU in L.A. delivers

This ADU rental with windows galore is a houseplant lover’s dream

More to Read

LifestyleArchitecture and DesignHome Design
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement