The Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito opens with a splash

In point of fact, though, it is Rosewood Hotels & Resorts that will be welcoming people to the Miramar as its manager. The hotel group is known for properties such as the recently renovated Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the Carlyle in New York and the Mansion at Turtle Creek in Dallas. (After a recent stay at the Crillon, Caruso says he recruited the head butler to move to the Miramar.) Caruso has also hired Ali Kasikci, the legendary former director of the Peninsula Beverly Hills and other area luxury hotels. Kasikci’s knowledge of the personal druthers of social and business elites is possibly without equal. He knows when to keep a secret and what they like for breakfast. “Rick is building the Taj Mahal,” Kasikci says, with typical hyperbole. “Other people cut corners. Not Rick.”