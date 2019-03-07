Spectral Bridge House: Blending art and architecture in an ever-changing Venice space

Girardoni grew up in Vienna, where he absorbed the irregularities and organic character of the city, moved to New York and relocated to Los Angeles seven years ago. “As an artist you have to take risks, but in New York you can’t afford to fail, so it inhibits creativity,” he says. “The top artists there form an impenetrable club; here they are much more accessible, along with fabricators. My practice has evolved in ways it never would have had I stayed back East.” The Light and Space movement initiated by L.A. artists in the 1960s was a point of departure as Girardoni began working with light and resin. “James Turrell and Robert Irwin opened up art to the idea of how we form our own reality,” he explains. “In their work we experience ourselves sensing. Olafur Eliasson has also explored the boundaries of perception.” Giradoni—recipient of the 2019 Francis J. Greenburger Award — did a major installation at the Venice Biennale in 2011, and he created “The Infinite Room,” a top-lit steel ellipsoid, as an integral element of a house architect Tom Kundig designed in Washington State.