Controlled burns can help save Californians. But what happens after budget cuts?

Controlled burns help rid the land of brush and undergrowth, two things that help fuel fires. The state of California set out a goal to burn more than 400,000 acres of land. But due to budget cuts, it might not reach that goal.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.