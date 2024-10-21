Dodgers win the NLCS against the Mets, now face the Yankees in the World Series

The Dodgers defeated the Mets 10-5 in NLCS Game 6 to win the pennant. They now head to the World Series to face the New York Yankees. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke talk about the series win and what the Dodgers will face next.