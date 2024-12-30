What does it take to march in the “best band in the parade?”

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Since 1973, the Los Angeles Unified School District All-District Honor Band has performed in the Rose Parade every year. High School students across L.A. audition for the opportunity to march in the New Year’s celebration viewed by millions globally. Over winter break during college application season and the holidays, students train rigorously for the 6 mile parade route that runs 2 hours long. It takes musicality, rhythm, coordination and above all else, determination, to be the “best band in the parade.”

