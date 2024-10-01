Who do the Dodgers want: Padres or Braves?

The Los Angeles Dodgers await the winner of the NL Wild Card race between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke breakdown which team pairs against the Dodgers better and also, because it’s Atlanta, talk about Waffle House.