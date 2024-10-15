Dodgers drop their bullpen game in NLCS Game 2

The Dodgers lost to the Mets 7-3 in NLCS Game 2. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke wonder what went wrong and if the series is in jeopardy for the Dodgers now.