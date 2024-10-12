Dodgers win the NLDS and move on to the Mets

Staring down a third straight potential NLDS exit, the Dodgers banded together, shut down the Padres’ powerhouse lineup, and exorcised some maddening recent postseason demons in the process. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke discuss how the Dodgers won and how the team will match up against the New York Mets in the NLCS.