‘Schitt’s Creek’ showrunner Dan Levy on creating a ‘kinder’ world than our own

Dan Levy, showrunner and co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek,” talks about his decision to write a world for gay characters on his show that is at once authentic but also more humane. On his choice, for instance, not to show homophobia in the series, Levy says that there was something fascinating in “projecting a version of our world that was kinder and more empathetic.” The discussion is moderated by Los Angeles Times culture columnist LZ Granderson.