LA Times Today: Healthcare workers are turning to art to cope.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
As the pandemic stretches toward the one-year mark, healthcare workers are increasingly burned out and traumatized.
For some, finding creative outlets is a form of escape, a way to cope with stress or, sometimes, to express hope.
Times’ arts reporter, Makeda Easter and her colleagues wrote about how art is healing those who heal.
For some, finding creative outlets is a form of escape, a way to cope with stress or, sometimes, to express hope.
Times’ arts reporter, Makeda Easter and her colleagues wrote about how art is healing those who heal.