Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 07:54
LA Times Today: 2021 Oscar nominations
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: 2021 Oscar nominations

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Actor Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and singer, Nick Jonas announced the 93rd Oscar nominations with a healthy dose of shoo-ins and surprises to talk about.

To help us analyze the list, L.A. Times entertainment writer, Michael Ordoña is here.
Entertainment & Arts