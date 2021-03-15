Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Movies

Here are the 2021 Oscar nominations, updating live

By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards are being announced Monday morning by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician-actor Nick Jonas. The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via global livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org (the academy’s digital platforms), Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Watch this space for live updates as they come.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC. No host has been announced, but the producers are Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh.

BuzzMeter 2021: Our experts predict the Oscar nominations — and so can you

Sir Anthony Hopkins ("The Father"), the late Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") and Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal").

BuzzMeter 2021: Our experts predict the Oscar nominations — and so can you

Our BuzzMeter panel of film experts predicts what the academy will nominate for the 2021 Oscars.

Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

