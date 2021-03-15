Here are the 2021 Oscar nominations, updating live

The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards are being announced Monday morning by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician-actor Nick Jonas. The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via global livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org (the academy’s digital platforms), Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Watch this space for live updates as they come.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC. No host has been announced, but the producers are Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh.