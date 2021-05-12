LA Times Today: Hollywood talent agency accused of tolerating sexual harassment, misconduct
Top Hollywood agency ICM has been accused of tolerating harassment and misconduct toward women and people of color.
L.A. Times staff writer Wendy Lee spoke with more than 30 former and current ICM employees. She joined us with more on the investigation.
