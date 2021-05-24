LA Times Today: After Times investigation, NBC says it won’t air Golden Globes in 2022
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is struggling to contain a mounting crisis - since a Times’ investigation into alleged ethical and financial improprieties, and the revelation that the organization has no Black members.
As a result, NBC will not broadcast the Golden Globe Awards—at least not in 2022. L.A. Times’ Stacy Perman has led the reporting on the HFPA and joined us with more.
