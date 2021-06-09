Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:48
LA Times Today: Summer movie round-up
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: Summer movie round-up

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
All eyes were on Memorial Day box office receipts, as people are finally making their way back into movie theaters.

L.A. Times feature writer Mark Olsen joined us to share the Times’ entertainment team’s must-see films for the summer.
Entertainment & Arts