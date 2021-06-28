LA Times Today: Closing the Latino representation gap in Hollywood
Latinos are one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation, yet their representation in Hollywood remains extremely low.
L.A. Times staff writer Daniel Hernandez wrote that Hollywood has failed Latinos for decades, and what it will take to close the gap.
